Milwaukee police: 5-year-old boy dead after shooting self

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 5-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found, Milwaukee police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The boy was transported to a hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, where he died, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Elijo Gonzalez.

Two men, ages 58 and 35, were arrested for leaving an unattended firearm, police said

Charges were pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the boy’s death “extremely upsetting.”

“I can’t fathom any reason why this 5-year-old should be dead. My heart aches for the families of all children hurt by gunfire. Please make sure to secure guns in a gun safe, with a gun lock, and out of the reach of children,” Johnson said.

