More than 20,000 without power in southeastern Wisconsin

(Action News 5)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Gov. Tony Evers declared an Energy Emergency in the state to make power outage responses more efficient, over 20,000 customers across southern Wisconsin are without power.

We Energies had the bulk of the outages, with 19,660 customers affected toward Racine and Kenosha.

Alliant Energy’s Outage map showed that 1,645 customers were without power just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, many of which were in Walworth County.

Madison Gas and Electric’s outage map showed zero outages Wednesday night.

Evers issued an Energy Emergency declaration to allow for more flexibility for in-state utility workers and for out-of-state utility workers to help restore power in Wisconsin, providing waivers from federal and state requirements.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Dangerous Icing Has Begun
Madison Police Department logo
MPD investigate ‘suspicious’ death of woman on city’s east side
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers declares Energy Emergency as winter storm moves through Wisconsin
Brittany & Marc Lovicott are ready to welcome their first child, a girl, on February 24th
McFarland couple ready for parenthood with a mountain of donated diapers