More than 20,000 without power in southeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Gov. Tony Evers declared an Energy Emergency in the state to make power outage responses more efficient, over 20,000 customers across southern Wisconsin are without power.

We Energies had the bulk of the outages, with 19,660 customers affected toward Racine and Kenosha.

Alliant Energy’s Outage map showed that 1,645 customers were without power just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, many of which were in Walworth County.

Madison Gas and Electric’s outage map showed zero outages Wednesday night.

Evers issued an Energy Emergency declaration to allow for more flexibility for in-state utility workers and for out-of-state utility workers to help restore power in Wisconsin, providing waivers from federal and state requirements.

