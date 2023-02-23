MPD: Burglary suspect tells Madison man, “Don’t be afraid”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – “Don’t be afraid.”

Those were the first words a Madison man heard and his first indication that someone was in his house late Monday night, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The man told investigators he was working in his basement shortly before 11 p.m., when he heard someone he didn’t know say that. The MPD report states the victim took off, heading upstairs to warn his son and together they drove the suspect out of the home.

When officers arrived at the house, in the 500 block of Troy Drive, they found the suspect fixing his shoes. Investigators said the 47-year-old man subsequently “made a variety of excuses why he was inside the home.”

He was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on one count each of burglary and disorderly conduct.

