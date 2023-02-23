MPD investigate ‘suspicious’ death of woman on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a woman on Madison’s east side as “suspicious” after she was found dead in a home.

Madison Police Department officers went to the multi-unit home on the 3400 block of Richard Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the woman dead. According to an incident report, the woman was in her 40s.

Officers said it is still too early to determine if the woman’s death is considered a homicide.

MPD is still at the scene to collect evidence and interview people. Police indicated that it was an active investigation.

