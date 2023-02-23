NBC15 Diaper Drive Match Day begins, diaper drop-offs encouraged Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Diaper Drive Match Day has arrived, meaning your dollars will go further Thursday.

The Diaper Drive is in partnership with the Village Diaper Bank, which works to help provide families in need with diapers for their children.

Thanks to generous sponsors, our match is $43,000 this year. Village Diaper Bank’s buying power allows it to buy $3 in diapers for every $1 donated.

With an intense wintry mix predicted for Thursday, those who wish to donate diapers in-person at the Village Diaper Bank are encouraged to do so on Friday. Volunteers will be at the diaper bank, located at 3302 Dairy Drive in Madison, from 9-11 a.m., as well as noon-2 p.m. Friday.

Volunteers will also be counting and sorting diapers Thursday that have been donated during the campaign at various locations across Dane County.

Previous Diaper Drives

The response from the community during last year’s campaign was overwhelming. During the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive, $129,457 was raised through online donations and 113,259 diapers were donated.

The Village Diaper Bank

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will benefit the Village Diaper Bank, which distributes diapers to families in Dane and Green Counties.

Headquartered in Madison, the nonprofit was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018.

The Village Diaper Bank distributes more than 100,000 diapers per month to families in need.

The Village Diaper Bank does offer cloth diapers for families who request that option. Sollenberger explained previously that not all families opt to take this option, as some are experiencing homelessness, may live below the federal poverty line, or may live in buildings where laundry services are not directly accessible.

