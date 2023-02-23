No citywide plow planned in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will not conduct a citywide, curb to curb plow in response to the past two days of snow and ice, the city’s Streets Division announced Thursday morning. Plows will continue clearing Madison’s main roads and salting them, while other crews will lay sand on hills, curves, and intersections that are not on its salt routes.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained the city did not receive enough snow to trigger a citywide effort. Typically, all roads will not be cleared unless Madison has received three inches of snow. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, reports showed approximately 1.5 inches of sleet had fallen on the city.

Romines is cautioning residents to expect slick roads Thursday morning and into the day. He noted freezing rain is expected during the first half of the day, which would leave streets and paths with a fresh layer of ice. The statement from the city warned residential streets will likely remain slippery after the storm passes.

Additionally, the city went ahead with trash and recycling collection on Thursday. Its drop-off locations are also open.

