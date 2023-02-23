No citywide plow planned in Madison

The Streets Division indicated not enough precipitation had fallen.
The City of Madison says it will not conduct a citywide plow effort after the winter weather...
The City of Madison says it will not conduct a citywide plow effort after the winter weather that rolled through on Feb. 22 and 23, 2023.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will not conduct a citywide, curb to curb plow in response to the past two days of snow and ice, the city’s Streets Division announced Thursday morning. Plows will continue clearing Madison’s main roads and salting them, while other crews will lay sand on hills, curves, and intersections that are not on its salt routes.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained the city did not receive enough snow to trigger a citywide effort. Typically, all roads will not be cleared unless Madison has received three inches of snow. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, reports showed approximately 1.5 inches of sleet had fallen on the city.

Romines is cautioning residents to expect slick roads Thursday morning and into the day. He noted freezing rain is expected during the first half of the day, which would leave streets and paths with a fresh layer of ice. The statement from the city warned residential streets will likely remain slippery after the storm passes.

Additionally, the city went ahead with trash and recycling collection on Thursday. Its drop-off locations are also open.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire
Eau Claire residents waking up to 9" and counting of snow Thursday.
Blowing, drifting, making for dicey road conditions
Travel Update
First Alert Day Remains: Slowly Improving Thursday