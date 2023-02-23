Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced

Vehicles join Saltimus Prime among the ranks of Madison snow removal fleet
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and will end at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(City of Madison)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON., Wis. (WMTV) – After shoveling through the many nominations and qualification rounds, the Madison Streets and Engineering Division announced the names of the winners of the Wisconsin Salt Wise snowplow naming contest Thursday.

The people have spoken, and they have chosen wisely, with the names Saltimus Prime, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, Seymour Pavement, and Dolly Plowton floating to the top.

According to the City of Madison, each of the pieces of equipment received over 3,000 votes from dedicated supporters. The Quad Axle Brine Truck beat, now known as Saltimus Prime, edged out 15 other candidates, including Barbara Salters and Sweet Carolbrine.

The name in the race for the Bike Path Plow, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, won in a landslide victory, earning over 1,000 votes with the runner up, Austin Plowers, earning an admirable 352.

The voting was set up as ranked choice system where voters select their top five picks. The top five candidates in the race for the Double Wing Plow Truck were Kung Plow Chicken, Pushy McDriftyflakes, Snowsferatu, Blizzo and the winner, Dolly Plowton.

Last but certainly not least, Seymour Pavement took home the title of naming the new Loader with Plow and Wing, narrowly advancing passed Scoopy Doo with a narrow margin of less than 15 points.

The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Double-Wing...
The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Double-Wing Plow Truck (left) and Quad-Axle Brine Truck, on Jan. 23, 2023.(City of Madison)
Quad-Axle Brine TruckDouble-Wing Plow Truck
Saltimus PrimeDolly Plowton
Saline AwayDual-wing Banjos
Brinestone CowboyBlizzo
KeaNo FreezePlowie Walnuts
Albert BrinesteinPushy McDriftyflakes
Barbara SaltersWillem DePlow
Pavement PicklerSnowsferatu
LaBrine JamesJustin Timberflake
Sweet CarolbrineKung Plow Chicken
Haline Dugan, PhDWinged Victory
Snowdium ClearrideBring Da Truckus
Brine of TarthDrifity Do Dah
Eb-brine-eezer ScroogeRobert Plowney, Jr
Deputy Briney FifeWing Crosby
Brine CranstonA Plow Me to Introduce Myself
Master of Brine Arts
The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Plow & Wing...
The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Plow & Wing (left) and Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow, on Jan. 23, 2023.(City of Madison)
Loader with Plow and WingTrackless MT7 Bike Path Plow
Seymour PavementSnowbi Wan Kenobi
Slyvester SnowloneIcecycle
Scoopy DooPlowdy Doody
The Shovin’ ScoopfulSlush-a-bye, Baby
FlakemingoPolar Troll
KaPlowAldo Leocold
Jean-Luc PlowcardPlowaton
Mustard SidewinderPennyfarthing McChuckalot
JD Plower and AssociatesSpokes’man
Speed-the-PlowPeddle Plower
Plowedly WhitfordCycle-Ops
Brrrrt ReynoldsClyde Shovelfield
Cindy PlowfordClaire DeWay
Fighting Bob La-PlowItSnow Pesci
Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-SnowAustin Plowers
Click Here to Vote

In announcing the opening of the voting window earlier this month, the Streets and Engineering Division explained how it would work. Rather than simply picking the one that gets a plurality of votes they will keep counting until a majority of voters wins.

They started by counting all the first-place votes. If one of the names had a majority at that point, then everything was done and city workers will know what they are going to be calling their new vehicle. However, if no name hits that 50% threshold, the one in last place is dropped and the voters who picked that name will have their next choice counted instead. They will keep doing that over and over until one of the name hits the majority of votes. The city also included links to a few videos to explain further how ranked-choice voting works:

Minnesota Public Radio
New York City Board of Elections
Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

New UW scholarship helps future pharmacist fill rural health care need
Here is the most current snow accumulation totals from the last 26 hours
The Snow Pulls Out
First Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Milwaukee
MPD: Burglary suspect tells Madison man, “Don’t be afraid”