Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that if you have to travel Thursday, drive slow and pay attention due to the poor road conditions.
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley law enforcement agency is reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention as roads remain snow-covered and slippery Thursday.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck crashed into a snow plow on Highway 29 Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said that the crash was at a high enough speed that it ejected the entire load of salt from the plow, which was rear-ended on eastbound Highway 29. Both drivers were “shaken up, but walked away with bumps and bruises,” according to the post. Photos in the post showed both vehicles off of the roadway, with the semi-truck in the ditch and the plow in the median. The post said that both trucks will need to be towed.

In addition, due to the poor road conditions, the post said that if you do not have to travel Thursday, to please stay home.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

The City of Madison says it will not conduct a citywide plow effort after the winter weather...
No citywide plow planned in Madison
A suspect was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at the McDonald's in Sun Prairie, on...
Sun Prairie McDonald’s worker shuts window on would-be robber
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at 86
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Eau Claire Streets Division working around the clock to clear near double-digit snowfall totals
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire
Blowing, drifting snow making for whiteout road conditions in Eau Claire