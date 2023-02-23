Suspect arrested in attempted armed robbery to Sun Prairie McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man suspected of driving up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Sun Prairie and pulling out a handgun.

The Sun Prairie Police Department stated that it received the report of an armed robbery around 3:20 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on the 500 block of A Street. The victim told police that the suspect went through the drive-thru lane, got out of their vehicle when approaching the window and then pulled up a gun. The victim shut the window and called police.

SPPD confirmed the victim’s information with surveillance images and were given a description of the suspect.

Police later found the suspect’s vehicle just before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sunfield Road in Sun Prairie. Police obtained a search warrant and took the suspect into custody just before 11:30 a.m., with help from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team. Officers also recovered a facsimile firearm, which matched what was used during the attempted robbery.

The 26-year-old suspect faces a charge of attempted armed robbery.

