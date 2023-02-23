Wisconsin Supreme Court primary turnout tops 20%

FILE - People vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, on Nov. 3, 2020, in Franklin, Wis.
FILE - People vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, on Nov. 3, 2020, in Franklin, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 20% of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, state elections officials said Thursday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commissions announced Wednesday that unofficial results show voters cast at least 960,477 ballots in Tuesday’s primary. That translates to 20.5% of the 2022 voting age population of 4,676,183 people as counted by the state Department of Administration.

The turnout was among the highest for a spring primary election with a state Supreme Court contest in recent years. About 16% of the voting age population cast ballots in 2020; about 12% cast ballots in 2018; and about 13% cast ballots in 2016, according to the elections commission.

