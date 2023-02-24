MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell has promoted Nate Letton to tight ends coach at the University of Wisconsin. Letton previously joined the Badgers’ staff earlier this year as a quality control coach.

#Badgers promote Nate Letton to tight ends coach, was previously quality control coach under Fickell pic.twitter.com/7gmSky6xYM — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 24, 2023

“Nate is a tremendous young coach and we’re really fortunate to be able to add him to our on-field staff,” Fickell said. “Having been with him for the last three years I’ve seen first-hand his relentless work ethic and his ability to connect and mentor our student-athletes. He will do an outstanding job with our tight ends and is a great addition to our staff.”

Letton worked as a graduate assistant on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati from 2020-2021, and led the Bearcats’ tight ends in 2022.

“I’m excited to be at Wisconsin and help carry on the tradition of success at this program,” Letton said. “The tight ends room is known for developing really good players here and I’m eager to help our guys achieve the standard that has been set. I’m thankful to Coach Fickell for this opportunity to work with a great staff and such dedicated student-athletes.”

Before his time at Cincinnati, Letton coached at his alma mater, Centre College, from 2015-2019. Letton led the wide receivers group in 2015, the tight ends in 2016 and the offensive line from 2017-2019.

The Lexington, Kentucky native graduated from Centre College in 2015 with a degree in biology and a minor in education. As a linebacker, Letton secured ALL-SAA honorable mention accolades in 2014 by totaling 67 tackles and leading Centre to an undefeated season and conference championship.

