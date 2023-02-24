Badgers promote Nate Letton to tight ends coach

Letton coached tight ends at Cincinnati in 2022.
Wisconsin football has promoted Nate Letton to tight ends coach.
Wisconsin football has promoted Nate Letton to tight ends coach.(UW Athletic Department)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell has promoted Nate Letton to tight ends coach at the University of Wisconsin. Letton previously joined the Badgers’ staff earlier this year as a quality control coach.

“Nate is a tremendous young coach and we’re really fortunate to be able to add him to our on-field staff,” Fickell said. “Having been with him for the last three years I’ve seen first-hand his relentless work ethic and his ability to connect and mentor our student-athletes. He will do an outstanding job with our tight ends and is a great addition to our staff.”

Letton worked as a graduate assistant on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati from 2020-2021, and led the Bearcats’ tight ends in 2022.

“I’m excited to be at Wisconsin and help carry on the tradition of success at this program,” Letton said. “The tight ends room is known for developing really good players here and I’m eager to help our guys achieve the standard that has been set. I’m thankful to Coach Fickell for this opportunity to work with a great staff and such dedicated student-athletes.”

Before his time at Cincinnati, Letton coached at his alma mater, Centre College, from 2015-2019. Letton led the wide receivers group in 2015, the tight ends in 2016 and the offensive line from 2017-2019.

The Lexington, Kentucky native graduated from Centre College in 2015 with a degree in biology and a minor in education. As a linebacker, Letton secured ALL-SAA honorable mention accolades in 2014 by totaling 67 tackles and leading Centre to an undefeated season and conference championship.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Wind chills near or below zero Friday morning.
Winter storm moves out, cold moves in
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”

Latest News

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
REPORT: Jim Leonhard will not be going to Philadelphia
Wrigley Field Marquee
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
UW-Whitewater has hired Jace Rindahl as the head coach of the Warhawk football program.
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season