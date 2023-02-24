Connecticut cheesemaker, originally from Monticello, wins 2023 U.S. Champion Cheese

Pictured from left are U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Assistant Chief Judge Tim Czmowski...
Pictured from left are U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Assistant Chief Judge Tim Czmowski holding the First Runner-Up, Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese by Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton, Wisconsin; Chief Judge Jim Mueller holding the 2023 U.S. Champion, Europa by Arethusa Family Farms in Bantam, Connecticut; and Director of Logistics Randy Swensen holding the Second Runner-Up, a Medium Cheddar by Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Blair, Wisconsin.(PRNewswire)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Connecticut-based cheesemaker, who is originally from Monticello, took home the top prize at the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

An Aged Gouda, made from the team at Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut, took first place. The gouda, named Europa, scored a 98.739 out of 100, beating over 2,200 other entries in the competition.

“I am originally from Wisconsin,” Head Cheesemaker Eric Schmid said. “I’m a southern Wisconsin boy moving out here to Connecticut to help make some really great cheese so I am very proud to be involved with Arethusa Farm Dairy.”

Schmid is from Monticello, Wisconsin, and moved to Connecticut a year ago to work at Arethusa Farm Dairy. He said the secret to the best cheese is time.

“This is a great honor to have,” Schmid said. “I duly appreciate everyone who has entered this competition and all cheese contests too. It’s a great thing we got going on.”

The first runner-up in the competition was a Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, which is a hard raw milk cheese made by Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin for Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton, Wisconsin.

