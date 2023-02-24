Dogs from all around the world compete in Madison dog show this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Prestigious pups will show off their stuff this weekend in Madison at the Renaissance Cluster Dog Shows.

Over two thousand dogs of over 200 breeds and their handlers will be competing at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center through Sunday.

“We decided that we wanted to have a dog show back here in Madison, Wisconsin because we all truly loved being in Madison,” Ed Fojtik, show chairman and President of the Wisconsin Kennel Club, said.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to see the best dogs in the state compete.

“They’re going to see the best of the best here and they can come see experts on Golden Retrievers or experts on Poodles and they’re going to see them groomed to perfection and exhibited professionally. And it’s very fun. Families will love it,” Fojtik said. “We’ve all seen dog shows on TV. What they’re going to see is behind the scenes. People getting their dogs ready, how did it take to get their dogs here, what does it take to keep a dog in top shape? They’re going to get to see those things all the way up until they walk into the ring.”

Fojtik said this show compares to the big leagues you can see on TV.

“Everybody in the world wants to win Westminster Kennel Club. But we’re pretty good too. So, we’re very proud of what we put together here. And we put as much work as anybody does into a show so we compare very nicely with what you’ve seen on TV,” he said.

Breeders and dogs from all over the world are competing.

21-year-old breeder, owner and handler, Caroline Clegg and her dog, Cudar, came from Cincinnati to compete this weekend. Her dog is originally from Brazil.

“My parents have been professional handlers since 1975. They’re retired now but I am, along with my family, a breeder/owner/handler of Golden Retrievers and Kuvasz. We’ve done a lot of different big shows in the past like Westminster, Orlando, all of those things,” Clegg said.

This year is her second year competing in this dog show in Madison.

“They have so many different specialties. So there are just shows for a specific breed so you get to see big entries of breeds that you don’t normally get to see which is always fun and they have such a beautiful facility and the club is so nice. They always make it a fun weekend for both exhibitors and spectators,” she said.

Clegg said this is a great weekend to bring your family out and spend some time looking at all of the dogs and meeting some interesting people.

And if you’re in maybe the market for a dog and are thinking about adding a pet to your family, this is a great place to start to get some education on what breed maybe is right for you. If you find a breed that you are really interested in. Finding a breeder, this is a great place to do that. Finding a breeder that lives close to you and works with your family so this is a great spot for a family to have some fun here this weekend, Clegg said.

Her Kuvasz, Cudar, won best of breed on Thursday and was competing in his breed category again on Friday. If he wins, Cudar will be the best Kuvasz in show on Friday and will then go onto the working group with all of the other working dogs including Dobermanns and Rottweilers.

There are vendors at the shows so you can shop for your pups at home.

The shows run through Sunday at the New Holland Pavillion 1 next to the Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $5 and children under 10 get in for free.

You can also stream the dog shows on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at AKCTV.com.

