Heavy police presence reported on Madison’s east side
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence has been reported near a convenience store on Madison’s east side.
A nearby business and NBC15 viewers reported seeing over 15 police cars in the area of the Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue. A portion of East Washington Avenue is blocked in the area by police vehicles and fire trucks.
NBC15 has reached out to Dane County dispatchers and Madison Police Department. Neither had information to provide.
NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.
