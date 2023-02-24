Janesville and Beloit recover from ice storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday’s ice storm brought power outages, tree damage and slippery roads.

Prep for the storm begins long before it hits, Maggie Darr, operations director for Janesville’s Street Department, said.

“We just always plan for the worst and make sure we have our resources ready to go,” Darr said, referencing the truck behind her that had been filled to the top with salt, just in case.

Darr said her employees were prepared to work 24-hour shifts to keep the roads as safe as possible through Wednesday night.

“My predecessor sent me a text saying we’re in their thoughts and it’s not often we get this much forecasted for accumulation of ice,” Darr said.

And while some avoided Wednesday’s slippery roads, others, like Janesville resident Bruce Powell, braved the ice.

“It’s been real slushy. It’s been real tough. People been sliding,” Powell said. “I almost had an accident on the way to the gas station, but through the grace of God I’m still here.”

Officials from the Janesville Street Department says if you can, getting your car off the road and out of the way during an ice storm will help plows do their job.

“We tell everyone else to stay home and then we send our own people out on the streets to hopefully not be sliding around,” Darr said. “If you are out there, just give the plows some room and give them a thumbs up.”

Beyond road safety, tree damage and power outages became a concern for hundreds of Alliant Energy customers throughout the Beloit area, starting Wednesday night.

Michelle Bryant of Beloit just wants her magnolia bush to bloom this spring.

“But there’s nothing I can do about it,” Bryant said while touching the bush’s completely frozen baby blooms.

With two days off from Turner School District’s snow days, Bryant has been at home cleaning up after the storm.

“The dogs and I were walking under some trees and I’m like, ‘Okay, don’t stand under here too long we’re going to be hit by something,” Bryant said. “It’s just when they crack, they sound like gunshots.”

Bryant says she’ll likely have to take down two to three tress as as a result of the damages.

“We have a lot of trees. The kids liked playing in them when they were little,” Bryant said. “Eventually they were going to go, but we just didn’t want them to go yet.”

Bryant isn’t alone in losing trees to the storm. Alliant Energy said downed trees from ice and wind were a huge part of why hundreds of customers lost power in Beloit.

“We know it’s not easy and it’s not fun to not have power and it causes challenges,” Morgan Hawk, the spokesperson for Alliant Energy, said.

Hawk said Alliant Energy is actively working on getting the power back up. In the meantime, residents should prioritize safety.

“People should avoid clearing snow or ice from any powerline. Stay away from lines all together. Any downed lines could still have power,” Hawk said. “And if you do lose power, never use a portable generator inside of your home or garage.

Beloit customers still experiencing outages can expect to get their power back by noon on Friday, according to Hawk.

