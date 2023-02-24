Lake Mills looking for a solution to ‘EMS crisis’

Lake Mills, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Lake Mills is searching for a new EMS department, and the town’s leadership is up against a time crunch to solve the issue before the current department’s contract ends at the end of June at which point it will dissolve.

“We’re here to put a solution on the table,” said town board chair Thomas Buechel. “Basically, to address our EMS crisis.”

Buechel attributes staff shortages to the current department closing and says the board is exploring long- and short-term solutions.

“We need to get our options in front of our electors at our April 18th meeting here at the Town of Lake Mills,” said Buechel. “The Cambridge Area EMS Department is the most viable, sustainable option going forward.”

The department outlined how it could handle a more prominent call volume at a meeting Thursday. Department chief Paul Blount says they currently handle around five to seven percent of the Lake Mills area, but this bid would potentially boost that to 90 or even 100 percent.

“We reached out to the community and talked to them about ways that we could help,” said Blount.

He says the department would need anywhere from one to six more staff members to handle the call volume. The move could also mean vehicle additions and potentially a satellite location in town. He adds that growing the district for the department will not strain the day-to-day, and Cambridge paramedic Madison Krenz says it is a trend becoming more common across Wisconsin.

“All of us are very used to sharing services; it’s very common where communities are sharing the same ambulances,” said Krenz.

The meeting is a chance to get a closer look at what bringing in Cambridge EMS would look like for the Town of Lake Mills board. Another meeting will bring the plan before the town on April 18th. Buechel says a decision will be needed by then to get the paperwork moving at the state level. According to Buechel, it typically takes 60 days and would bring them right to the end of the current contract with little time to spare.

