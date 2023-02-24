Madison plows head back out Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison snowplows are hitting the streets again. With even more snow expected in the evening hours, the Streets Division plans to put 32 plows back on the road to clear streets and lay down salt, as needed.

The Streets Division opted to go with salt despite Friday’s dip in temperatures lowering the mercury to the point where salt starts losing its effectiveness, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained. As a result, he added, while the salt will be there if the storm arrives, it likely will not be as effective until temperatures start to rise again over the weekend.

Romines urged drivers heading home or heading out this evening to take it slowly and be careful, as the roads could be slick. He recommended people allow extra time to get wherever they are going.

The plows will stay concentrated on the city’s main salt routes, according to the Streets Division, which added that staff members will keep an eye on the system as it passes and make any adjustments if necessary.

