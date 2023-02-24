Madison plows head back out Friday night

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison snowplows are hitting the streets again. With even more snow expected in the evening hours, the Streets Division plans to put 32 plows back on the road to clear streets and lay down salt, as needed.

The Streets Division opted to go with salt despite Friday’s dip in temperatures lowering the mercury to the point where salt starts losing its effectiveness, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained. As a result, he added, while the salt will be there if the storm arrives, it likely will not be as effective until temperatures start to rise again over the weekend.

Romines urged drivers heading home or heading out this evening to take it slowly and be careful, as the roads could be slick. He recommended people allow extra time to get wherever they are going.

The plows will stay concentrated on the city’s main salt routes, according to the Streets Division, which added that staff members will keep an eye on the system as it passes and make any adjustments if necessary.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Wind chills near or below zero Friday morning.
Winter storm moves out, cold moves in
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”

Latest News

Wisconsin football has promoted Nate Letton to tight ends coach.
Badgers promote Nate Letton to tight ends coach
Palmyra woman accused of not paying taxes on embezzled money
Kennel club dog show
Dogs from all around the world compete in Madison dog show this weekend
Paul Douglas
DA: Green Co. man threatened to start shooting over tree dispute