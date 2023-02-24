Madison Police specify suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run, list potential license plate numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has narrowed down the model and listed potential plates for the suspect car it is searching for in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last week on the city’s west side.

Police say the suspect vehicle has been identified as a Blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with a VIN of 1G1ZB5E10BF262478.

The three possible plate numbers are:

Temporary Plate: U5718U

Temporary Plate: V5528E

Plate: ASX5330

Police have listed both the vehicle and the possible license plates as stolen. MPD added that it may have another license plate number other than what is listed.

Police initially released a description of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 16, indicating that it may have a smashed windshield. No description of a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in the crash is urged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online.

Traffic investigators have determined the vehicle was likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu. (Madison Police Department)

A man and a dog were found dead following the crash, which police responded to around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 15, near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck. It stated that Fleck died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Madison. (City of Madison Police Department Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

