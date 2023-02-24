MFD crews extinguish fire inside of coffee bean roaster at Madison shop

Madison Fire Department
Madison Fire Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of East Washington Avenue was shut down temporarily Friday morning after a fire starting brewing inside of a coffee bean roaster at a Madison shop, firefighters reported.

The Madison Fire Department responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue after baristas at the coffee shop reported the fire inside the gas-powered roaster.

Crews noted that apart from a small section of ductwork above the roaster, the fire stayed contained to the machine itself.

MFD controlled the fire with a water can extinguisher and then took the roaster out of the shop. A ladder crew checked the roof to see if the fire had spread, but noted there weren’t any flames remaining after the initial knock down.

Madison Gas and Electric was called to the coffee shop to restore utilities and Public Health Madison and Dane County was informed to request a health inspector, MFD stated.

The inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street were shut down while crews worked, fire crews added.

