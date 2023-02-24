One City Schools details plan to reinstate 9th and 10th grade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools plans to bring back its 9th and 10th grades within the next few years, according to a plan released Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Madison school discontinued those high school levels last month.

The plan released to families by Superintendent Kaleem Caire and K-6 Principal Maria Yturriaga-Dyslin Thursday cited that the reason for the closure was largely caused by five teachers resigning between September and mid-December.

“Finding exceptional teachers mid-year proved an impossible task and we were unable to replace the teachers who left,” the plan stated. “We could not deliver a high quality education to our ninth and tenth graders. As a result, we made the difficult decision to close our high school program.”

One City Schools said that its sixth grade students are still being taught and it plans to grow the academy through twelfth grade. It plans to bring ninth grade back in the 2025-26 school year. It also plans to add seventh grade in 2023-24 and eighth grade in 2024-25.

As it grows, One City plans to enroll 1,042 students ages two through twelfth grade.

One City Schools laid out lessons it learned during the 2023-24 school year and what it will be changing to ensure the success of its students. This includes making sure they assess where their scholars are at before the school year starts and building a relationship with families.

The school also pointed to the importance of hiring teachers that can manage classrooms of students with diverse needs and wide ranges of academic skills.

Finally, the school said it would be focusing on its reading and mathematics scores to overcome learning gaps. One City Schools said it would be launching a new reading initiative for all three of its schools, which will be instilling an additional 30 minutes of early reading and language arts lessons to their daily schedule in the pre-school. It also means adding 30 minutes of reading to its elementary school and preparatory academy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.