One City Schools details plan to reinstate 9th and 10th grade

One City Schools
One City Schools
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools plans to bring back its 9th and 10th grades within the next few years, according to a plan released Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Madison school discontinued those high school levels last month.

The plan released to families by Superintendent Kaleem Caire and K-6 Principal Maria Yturriaga-Dyslin Thursday cited that the reason for the closure was largely caused by five teachers resigning between September and mid-December.

“Finding exceptional teachers mid-year proved an impossible task and we were unable to replace the teachers who left,” the plan stated. “We could not deliver a high quality education to our ninth and tenth graders. As a result, we made the difficult decision to close our high school program.”

One City Schools said that its sixth grade students are still being taught and it plans to grow the academy through twelfth grade. It plans to bring ninth grade back in the 2025-26 school year. It also plans to add seventh grade in 2023-24 and eighth grade in 2024-25.

As it grows, One City plans to enroll 1,042 students ages two through twelfth grade.

One City Schools laid out lessons it learned during the 2023-24 school year and what it will be changing to ensure the success of its students. This includes making sure they assess where their scholars are at before the school year starts and building a relationship with families.

The school also pointed to the importance of hiring teachers that can manage classrooms of students with diverse needs and wide ranges of academic skills.

Finally, the school said it would be focusing on its reading and mathematics scores to overcome learning gaps. One City Schools said it would be launching a new reading initiative for all three of its schools, which will be instilling an additional 30 minutes of early reading and language arts lessons to their daily schedule in the pre-school. It also means adding 30 minutes of reading to its elementary school and preparatory academy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Zeteo Community launches home design for survivors of sex trafficking
Zeteo Community launches home design for survivors of sex trafficking
Pictured from left are U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Assistant Chief Judge Tim Czmowski...
Connecticut cheesemaker, originally from Monticello, wins 2023 U.S. Champion Cheese
Diaper Drive
Diaper Drive wraps up for the evening
Two Men and a Truck arrive with diaper donations
Two Men and a Truck arrive with diaper donations