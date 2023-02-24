Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

MPD initially described the victim’s death as suspicious.
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are now investigating the death of a woman on Madison’s east side as a homicide, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

The Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect, who it identified as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him was urged to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

MPD stated that there is a warrant out for Kopmeyer’s arrest with the Department of Corrections and in Dodge County. He also has strong ties to the north and east sides of Madison, Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville.

MPD stated in an update that the woman’s death was ruled as a homicide Friday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police found the woman, who is in her 40s, deceased around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a home on the 3400 block of Richard Street. MPD initially described her death as suspicious. The victim has not been identified yet.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the homicide, which police indicated was an open and active investigation.

