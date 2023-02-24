Quick Blast of Snow Tonight

Before a beautiful weekend
Before a sunny and dry weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Up to 1/2″ of snow this evening
  • Sun stays with us this weekend
  • A very wet start to next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend, but before we get there, we have some snow to talk about first. Clouds have been progressively moving in today ahead of a shortwave that will pass through later this evening. With this short wave, we’re expecting to get a quick burst of snow moving through the region anywhere between 7 pm and 11 pm. Snowfall accumulations with this disturbance aren’t expected to be any more than 1/2″. We can also see some lowered visibility when this snow comes down, so just be careful on the roads tonight.

Overnight skies begin to clear and temperatures will drop down into the teens on Saturday morning. Then the rest of the weekend is looking beautiful. High pressure will be keeping us mostly sunny for both days and highs on Saturday will be in the lower 30s, but then on Sunday, we’ll warm up to the lower 40s.

The work week begins with a storm moving through on Monday morning. For the majority of us, we should be seeing only showers but toward our northern counties, we’re looking at the potential of a wintry mix or some snow.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Wind chills near or below zero Friday morning.
Winter storm moves out, cold moves in
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”

Latest News

A Bit Of Snow Tonight
A Bit Of Snow Tonight
Quick shot of cold before the weekend
Quick shot of cold before the weekend
Temps on the rise after today!
Quick shot of cold before the weekend
Cool on Friday; milder and sunnier Saturday & Sunday.
Quick shot of cold before the weekend