Quick Blast of Snow Tonight

Up to 1/2″ of snow this evening

Sun stays with us this weekend

A very wet start to next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend, but before we get there, we have some snow to talk about first. Clouds have been progressively moving in today ahead of a shortwave that will pass through later this evening. With this short wave, we’re expecting to get a quick burst of snow moving through the region anywhere between 7 pm and 11 pm. Snowfall accumulations with this disturbance aren’t expected to be any more than 1/2″. We can also see some lowered visibility when this snow comes down, so just be careful on the roads tonight.

Overnight skies begin to clear and temperatures will drop down into the teens on Saturday morning. Then the rest of the weekend is looking beautiful. High pressure will be keeping us mostly sunny for both days and highs on Saturday will be in the lower 30s, but then on Sunday, we’ll warm up to the lower 40s.

The work week begins with a storm moving through on Monday morning. For the majority of us, we should be seeing only showers but toward our northern counties, we’re looking at the potential of a wintry mix or some snow.

