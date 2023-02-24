Quick shot of cold before the weekend

Temps on the rise after today!
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Lower 20s today
  • Light, scattered snow this evening
  • Warmer & sunnier for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our big wintry mess of a storm has finally diminished and moved east. We’re waking up to quieter but colder weather this Friday morning.

Winds are now northwesterly behind that low-pressure system, pulling in cooler air out of Canada. High temperatures will stay in the low 20s today, with wind chills stuck in the teens for most. Skies will be mostly clear during the morning hours, but clouds will build in throughout the day.

The increase in clouds is ahead of a little shortwave of energy moving out of Iowa, which will bring some brief, light snow to the region this evening. Only a light dusting of snow is expected, but that could still make for a few slick patches on the roadways later tonight.

Snow is out of here by Saturday morning and we have a really nice weekend ahead of us! Skies will clear on Saturday for mainly sunny skies, with temps in the mid-30s. Warmer still on Sunday as we’ll be nearing 40 degrees with more sunshine.

Our next precip chance will come mainly in the form of rain later Sunday night, through Monday. Scattered rain showers look likely through much of Monday with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Quick shot of cold before the weekend
Here is the most current snow accumulation totals from the last 26 hours
Winter storm moves out
