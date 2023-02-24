Two Men and a Truck drop off diaper donations for NBC15 Diaper Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Men and a Truck set out Thursday to collect diapers donated at various locations in the community during the NBC15 Diaper Drive.

Two Men and a Truck employee Brett Splittgerber said he has two children and that it feels good to be helping out other parents in the community.

“It’s not a cheap thing, but you use plenty of them,” Splittgerber said. “A box doesn’t go as far as you would like it to, but people giving this back to help people in need is just amazing its my 3rd year doing it I couldn’t be prouder of being involved.”

All of those diapers are then counted and sorted by volunteers at the Village Diaper Bank.

The Diaper Drive is in partnership with the Village Diaper Bank, which works to help provide families in need with diapers for their children.

Thanks to generous sponsors, our match was $43,000 this year. Village Diaper Bank’s buying power allows it to buy $3 in diapers for every $1 donated.

