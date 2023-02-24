Zeteo Community event supports project to create housing for survivors of sex trafficking

By Tyler Peters
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Zeteo Community hosted a benefit event to raise money for the construction process for homes for sex trafficking survivors.

One survivor in attendance said she couldn’t describe how much of a need this housing is.

“There’s not enough housing options for people have been exploited,” Mckenzie Valenza said. “What Zeteo is doing is incredible just for that alone.”

Valenza was one of several dozen people in attendance for the Zeteo Community’s event. She’s currently a certified peer specialist for Project Respect in Madison.

Valenza said the housing will make a huge difference for those who’ve been exploited.

“People who have been exploited, the resources generally center around mental health or substance use,” Valenza said. “There’s not a lot of treatment for somebody specifically because they were exploited, so having that as the foundation of the housing is huge.”

Valenza said there’s a big misconception on how sex trafficking happens and who it happens to, citing the importance of keeping an open mind and being accepting.

If you want to learn more about the Zeteo Community’s mission, you can visit its website here.

