Zeteo Community launches housing designed for survivors of sex trafficking

After 6 years a dream is finally coming to life, a husband and wife are beginning their journey to help women who have been sex trafficked.

To seek in order to find- that is the meaning of Zeteo Community. Co-founder Marlene Sorenson and her husband Kenton are working to have homes built for survivors of sex trafficking and with the help of their community they are moving forward.

“I think a big part of it is bringing hope to them and saying ‘you don’t have to stay in that life. What has been done to you is not who you are,’” Sorenson said.

Zeteo Community is a source of housing for women who have been sex trafficked to be comforted and supported. Sorenson says six years ago, this idea weighed on her heart and now the project is coming to life.

“We want them to feel like they’ve found family, loved unconditionally, cared for, helped. Our programming is strength based,” Sorenson said. “They have complete say in their programming, what their goals are.”

Sorenson says trafficking can happen anywhere.

“There has been a lot of awareness of human trafficking in Dane County, but what are the solutions? There are not a lot, but we feel like our lane is the housing, the long-term residential programming,” Sorenson said.

They are hoping to provide care for 12 to 18 months.

“What we want to see is long term, for them to find healing. Body, soul and spirit, and to be able to live independently, to be empowered, to know that they are somebody and they can do it,” Sorenson said.

In December of 2022, Sorenson teamed up with OPN architects and JSD to design a multi-purposeful home for survivors. Architect Brett Rottinghaus says this has been a powerful journey with Zeteo Community.

“Every ounce of who we are went into this project to create a homelike atmosphere for these women as they begin their journey, something that is warm, inviting, that helps them start off as they begin,” Rottinghaus said.

The space will include a chapel, art studio, play area, horses and more.

“Everybody’s trauma is their own, and their journey to get on the other side is a path that they have to take themselves,” Rottinghaus said On Thursday night, Zeteo Community hosted a benefit to raise money for the construction process.

