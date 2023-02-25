1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash

By Sean White
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday at approximately 7 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a head-on snowmobile crash on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the Town of Little Rice, approximately 30 miles north of Tomahawk.

As a result of the accident, a 55-year-old male was pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency personnel. At this time, the name of the person is being withheld so that the family can be notified.

The other driver was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR is completing the accident report. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Rice Fire Department, Little Rice First Responders, Nokomis Fire Department, DNR, Oneida County Ambulance Service, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

