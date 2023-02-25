Beloit provides ice storm debris removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a historic ice storm earlier this week, the City of Beloit’s Public Works Department will begin storm debris removal on Monday.

Debris should be placed curbside alongside your trash on your usual pick up date, according to a press release from Beloit’s Public Works Department. The debris will be picked up free of charge and does not have to be bundled or tagged, the release continued.

Beloit’s Public Works said clean up crews may not be able to clear everything on the designated pickup day, due to the anticipated volume of tree debris. If your debris is not picked up, crews will return the following day to finish the job, according to the city.

If you have any questions about pickup, you can call Beloit Public Works at 608-364-2929.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.