Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The police have released the name of the woman who was found dead inside a multi-unit home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday.

The homicide victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kristin L. Schmitt of Madison.

The incident occurred near the 3400 block of Richard Street on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. A post-mortem forensics exam was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be released. Madison Police Department says it’s continuing to investigate the death.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.

During a press conference Friday evening, Madison Police said they were searching for Kopmeyer when officers became involved in a confrontation inside the Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue with a man holding a gun.

The man died after a shooting inside the convenience store on Madison’s east side.

Assistant Chief of Madison Police Matt Tye said he could not confirm if the deceased man was the same suspect sought in the homicide, saying they’re waiting for a positive identification from the medical examiner’s office.

In an incident report, police still say he may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately and to not approach him.

MPD stated that there is a warrant out for Kopmeyer’s arrest with the Department of Corrections and in Dodge County. He also has strong ties to the north and east sides of Madison, Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville.

Tips about his whereabouts or this incident can be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com

