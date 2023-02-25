Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke out at an Oklahoma City nightclub, according to authorities.

Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people coming out of the venue, according to a Saturday statement by Oklahoma City Police. Officers applied tourniquets and pressure to stop the loss of blood after seeing two of the victims had serious stab wounds and two others were heavily bleeding, police said.

According to the statement, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fight and no arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
New 37-mile scenic road in Dane Co offers views of state geography