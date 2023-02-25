Local auto shop fuels kids’ excitement for cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families participated in everything from a racing simulator to a pinewood derby competition at the Kellymoss auto repair shop on Saturday.

CFO and Co-owner of the Fitchburg shop, Victoria Thomas, said the goal of the event was to instill excitement about the automotive industry in children.

“Ultimately, our mission and our drive is part of what we’re doing here today, and that is to bring taproot moments to kids,” Thomas said. “There was, for most auto enthusiasts, an absolute moment where they fell in love with cars, and we believe a lot of that has to do with the freedom that was represented in cars.”

Thomas said hundreds of families signed up to participate in the event and the auto shop will continue to host events to reach the younger generation.

“There’s a subset of the youth now that thinks they would rather just ride and Uber and not deal with insurance and cars,” Thomas said. “What they’re missing is that passion and joy of the experience and it is our mission, with the pinewood derby which leads into STEM, and it leads into engineering, and the other stuff that we’re doing here in terms of racing is to help kids realize how incredible this industry is and bring more people into the tomorrow of the automotive industry.”

Most car enthusiasts remember that moment that sparked an interest in the automotive industry, Thomas said. Kellymoss hopes to be a part of igniting that passion.

