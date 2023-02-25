Local organization teaches kids how to snowshoe in Wisconsin winters

‘Get Kids Outside,’ an organization dedicated to exposing kids to nature, introduced some children to snowshoeing Friday.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ‘Get Kids Outside,’ an organization dedicated to exposing kids to nature, introduced some children to snowshoeing Friday.

The participants were fitted for snowshoes and given a tutorial on a hike. Afterwards, they were treated with hot cocoa and s’mores.

The CEO and founder of ‘Get Kids Outside,’ Diane Schwartz, said nature is the greatest healer and teacher for youth.

“We have a lot of parents here today with their kids and gives them something to do with their kids that’s healthy and we hope that they’ll continue to do this when we’re not around,” Schwartz added.

In the future, the organization will host events like a spring wildflower and bird hike, a free fishing day and a community firefly hike.

