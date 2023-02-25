New 37-mile scenic road in Dane Co offers views of state geography

(Wisconsin DNR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the opening of a new road following a Dane County stream that also offers views of rock formations and historic settlements.

Governor Tony Evers’ Office said Rustic Road 124 winds alongside a trout stream next to Town Hall Road between Donald Rock and the Military Ridge State Trail.

“With this new route, visitors will have even more opportunities to explore Wisconsin and find the unexpected right in their own backyard,” Evers said.

The 37-mile road also gives drivers sights of canopies of hardwoods, crosses a creek and gives visitors a glance at Donald County Park.

“Wisconsin is full of quiet roads that offer all kinds of wonder – from the pounding waves of Lake Superior, to colorful cranberry bogs, to rolling family dairy farms, and so much else,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

The speed limit on the road will be 45 miles per hour. Those who are interested in nominating their own rustic road can find the details on WisDOT’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Verona beats Edgewood 4-1 to advance to state tournament at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Verona beats Edgewood 4-1 to advance to state tournament
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
Girls, boys compete together in WIAA state wrestling tournament for first time
Girls, boys compete together in WIAA state wrestling tournament for first time
Girls, boys compete together in WIAA state wrestling tournament for first time
Ukraine Flag
Ukrainian-born activist reflects on one year mark of war