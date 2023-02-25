New 37-mile scenic road in Dane Co offers views of state geography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the opening of a new road following a Dane County stream that also offers views of rock formations and historic settlements.

Governor Tony Evers’ Office said Rustic Road 124 winds alongside a trout stream next to Town Hall Road between Donald Rock and the Military Ridge State Trail.

“With this new route, visitors will have even more opportunities to explore Wisconsin and find the unexpected right in their own backyard,” Evers said.

The 37-mile road also gives drivers sights of canopies of hardwoods, crosses a creek and gives visitors a glance at Donald County Park.

“Wisconsin is full of quiet roads that offer all kinds of wonder – from the pounding waves of Lake Superior, to colorful cranberry bogs, to rolling family dairy farms, and so much else,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

The speed limit on the road will be 45 miles per hour. Those who are interested in nominating their own rustic road can find the details on WisDOT’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.