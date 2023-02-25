One City Schools gives more details on high school closure, talks future strategy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools cites inequity as one reason for the high school’s closure as its CEO also puts emphasis on systemic change to education in Wisconsin.

One City Schools CEO and Founder Kaleem Caire said the students they wanted to help were too far behind in reading and math. However, he thinks the problem is systemic and requires an overall change in education.

”Our school did not close because of the national teacher shortage, our school closed because our kids showed up way behind, not ready and our educators weren’t ready to serve them,” Caire said. ”People are focusing on all of the wrong arguments. Instead we’re focusing on why did One City’s 9th and 10th grades close? Not that we’re under funded, total funding inequity, criminal inequities, problems with achievement gaps, reading rates, literacy rates worse than coming out of slavery and none of that is getting the attention.”

Caire said education in Wisconsin is not changing quickly enough to help improve racial and socioeconomic inequities.

Department of Public Instruction Communications Director Abigail Swetz agreed with Caire, but said Gov. Tony Evers’ budget could provide solutions. If the budget passes as is, it would provide schools universal free lunch, funding for new assessments, special education and more mental health resources.

”The system is not meeting their needs yet. I think the key part of that phrase is ‘yet’, because we have on the horizon a really huge opportunity to make some of those system change kinds of innovations,” Swetz said. ”We are not where we need to be for working with our students and we’re working really hard to try and make some changes to really improve.”

She also said inequity problems exist for public, charter and voucher school systems.

Caire said societal changes need to happen sooner so schools can help students earlier.

”It’s figuring out now, how do we best serve those students within our school at younger ages so that we don’t move failure forward and hold kids back,” he said.

One City Schools plans to bring back it’s 9th and 10th grades in a slower, more staggered approach by 2026.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.