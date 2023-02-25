Sunshine returns for the weekend

Clearing skies today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many of us are waking up to a fresh blanket of light snow after a little system moved through last night. Most locations received around an inch of new snow, creating a few slick spots on the roads this morning.

Roads will improve as the sun emerges from the clouds later this morning and afternoon as clouds push off to the east. How quickly the clouds clear will really impact how warm we get today, but it looks like most of southern Wisconsin will be sitting in the mid-30s this afternoon. We’ll start off will a few clouds again Sunday morning, clearing them out quickly for more sunshine and even warmer temperatures in the lower 40s.

With all the warmth this weekend, a lot of melting will be taking place, especially up north where they received a lot of new snow over the past week. That will be key as we prepare for our next system which will arrive on Monday.

A large system will be moving from LA, across the Rockies, and into the Midwest by late Sunday night. This system will carry a whole lot of moisture with it, as well as warmth. This means that temperatures should be warm enough that southern Wisconsin will see mainly rain from this system, but we could see a good amount of rain.

Over an inch of rain could be possible in some locations by the end of Monday. Combined with the melting snow, this could create some ponding on the roadways or minor flooding near rivers that are already high.

This is something that we’ll have to watch closely. This weekend would be a good time to make sure any storm drains on your street are clear of ice and snow building up.

