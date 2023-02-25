Ukrainian-born activist reflects on one year mark of war

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and emotions continue to run high as many people reflect.

Ukrainian-born activist Ruslana Westerlund grew up in what is now full of debris.

“Today was hard. The morning was difficult because a lot of the memories flooded, was like a traumatization,” Westerlund said.

She says she wanted to fly in to see family last year, but it was too dangerous.

“It’s like your heart being stabbed so you feel the pain in the way that it almost like you are there because you carry your home in your heart,” Westerlund said.

Westerlund has 45 family members still living in Ukraine including her dad. Although times are tough--she is thankful for her neighbors who stand in solidarity with her.

“My neighbors are awesome. They put up flags in the windows a year ago and they haven’t taken them down since,” Westerlund said.

There is a rally Saturday at the Capitol to commemorate the invasion and thank Wisconsinites who have stepped up to help shelter many Ukrainian families.

