Verona beats Edgewood 4-1 to advance to state tournament

By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona boys hockey team defeated Edgewood 4-1 on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd to punch their ticket to the state tournament next weekend at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

The Wildcats came out firing at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Jack Marske got Verona on the board with the first goal of the game. Conrad Moline added to their lead with two more goals in the first period, one of which was short-handed.

Garrison Codde had an empty net goal in the final five seconds of the game to secure their 4-1 sectional final victory.

The boys hockey state tournament begins next Thursday and runs through Sunday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

