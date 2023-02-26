Another Gorgeous Day In Store

Sunny and mild on Sunday

Heavy rain early Monday

Wintry mix and icing for our northern counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last night most of our area received between 1-2″ of snowfall. And then as we began the weekend, skies cleared with plenty of sun for the afternoon. We’ll be looking at another beautiful one on Sunday with more sun and temperatures rising into the low 40s.

Sunday night we’ll see the area of high pressure that brought spring-like weather this weekend start to move out, replaced by a storm system that is moving in from the southwest. With this storm, showers will begin entering our area very early on Monday morning. On the very leading edge as the storm approaches, there will likely be a very quick area of mixed precipitation or freezing rain. This will then be followed by plenty of rain that will last all the way through the morning and possibly into the early afternoon. At times, rainfall could be heavy, and there is the risk of seeing some rising rivers coupled with localized flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to be near 1″, but higher in some areas. Winds through the morning and early afternoon will breezy with gusts to 35 mph.

For Juneau and Adams Counties, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning late Sunday night through Monday morning because of the storm. This area will see the potential of the most potential of freezing rain, up to 3/4″, which could down limbs and power lines.

Into the midweek we’ll see some sun return on Tuesday and the potential of some snow for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.