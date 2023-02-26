Badgers sweep Minnesota State to advance to WCHA Final Faceoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 6 Wisconsin women’s hockey team punched their ticket to the WCHA Final Faceoff after taking down Minnesota State 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

After trailing by one in the first period, Wisconsin went on to score four-straight unanswered goals to capture their victory in the first round of the WCHA tournament.

Britta Curl, Laila Edwards, Sarah Wozniewicz and Lacey Eden all found the back of the net as the Badgers completed the sweep of the Mavericks over the weekend.

The Badgers have now advanced to the WCHA Final Faceoff for the 13th straight season.

“This time of year, if you have a bunch of people contributing on the score sheet, that makes you that much more dangerous to play against,” Head Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson said. “It was a good weekend, I knew it was going to be hard fought and today was a battle. We got through it and now we have an opportunity to play another game.”

Up next the Wisconsin will face Border Battle rival Minnesota next Friday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals of the 2023 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.