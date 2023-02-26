Badgers take down No. 10 Penn State 2-1 to end the regular season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s hockey team ended the regular season on a high, defeating No. 10 Penn State on the road on Saturday evening.

Sophomore defenseman Corson Ceulemans and junior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle each found the back of the net to lift the Badgers to a 2-1 victory.

The Badgers capitalized on a power-play opportunity in the first period for the game’s first goal. Carson Bantle set up Ceulemans on the backdoor for a one-time shot to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead.

Penn State tied the game at one even midway through the second period.

At 6:19 in the third period, De St. Phalle lined up a shot short side to once again give Wisconsin the lead 2-1.

Kyle McClellan held strong in the net for the Badgers, with 47 saves which matches his career high.

Next Up Wisconsin visits No. 2 Michigan for a best-of-three series in the first round of the Big Ten tournament beginning on Friday, March 3.

