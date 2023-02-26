Badgers upset No. 12 Michigan on Senior Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high, upsetting No. 12 Michigan on Senior Day at the Kohl Center.

Fitting on Senior Day that Julie Pospisilova would lead the way for the Badgers with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. After Pospisilova, Maty Wilke followed with 15 points and senior Avery LaBarbera had 12.

Prior to tipoff the Badgers honored seniors Julie Pospisilova, Sara Stapleton and Avery LaBarbera.

Wisconsin shot 49 percent from the field, including nine three-pointers. The Badgers were a near perfect 17-19 from the line, and outscored Michigan in the final three quarters after being tied up at 18 after the first.

The Badgers head into the Big Ten Tournament next week in Minneapolis riding a three-game win streak, ending the regular season with a 6-12 conference record.

