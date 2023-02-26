Beloit man out on parole arrested in OWI offense

Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism
Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism(MGN)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man faces several tentative charges related to driving while intoxicated and possessing cocaine.

The driver, identified as Allan Bone, was arrested for his fourth OWI offense, the Janesville Police Department said in a press release Sunday.

The 41 year old is currently on parole for a 2005 conviction of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Rock County.

Saturday night officers made a traffic stop and found signs of impairment in Bone. He allegedly resisted officers who were trying to take him into custody and hurt one of them.

The officer had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, Janesville police wrote.

After finding 28 grams of cocaine, officers also charged Bone of possessing with intent to deliver cocaine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bone was taken to the Rock Co. Jail where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence. Results are pending.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Bufkin, Dickinson lead Michigan past Wisconsin 87-79 in OT
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) drives against the Phoenix Suns during the first half...
Bucks outlast Suns 104-101 for 14th consecutive victory
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers upset No. 12 Michigan on Senior Day
Three people are injured after a minivan ran a stop sign in Brodhead Sunday morning.
Three injured in Brodhead crash Sunday morning