Beloit man out on parole arrested in OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man faces several tentative charges related to driving while intoxicated and possessing cocaine.

The driver, identified as Allan Bone, was arrested for his fourth OWI offense, the Janesville Police Department said in a press release Sunday.

The 41 year old is currently on parole for a 2005 conviction of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Rock County.

Saturday night officers made a traffic stop and found signs of impairment in Bone. He allegedly resisted officers who were trying to take him into custody and hurt one of them.

The officer had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, Janesville police wrote.

After finding 28 grams of cocaine, officers also charged Bone of possessing with intent to deliver cocaine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bone was taken to the Rock Co. Jail where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence. Results are pending.

