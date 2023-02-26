Hundreds gather in Beloit to raise money for 16-year-old hospitalized for months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members from the Rock County area gathered in Beloit on Saturday in support of their loved one.

Sixteen-year-old Kyleigh Williams became sick with influenza at the beginning of December. According to her family, the illness progressed into pneumonia, resulting in sepsis. She was eventually intubated and put on life support at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Hundreds of Williams’ family and friends met at a banquet hall in Beloit to celebrate Kyleigh’s continued recovery and raise money for her medical expenses. Williams’ grandmother Teri Wroth said while they were grateful for the immense outpouring of support, the journey to Kyleigh’s full recovery was far from over.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing really well,” Wroth said. “Two weeks ago she got a lung transplant, a double lung transplant, she was only on the donor list for a week, she ended up taking very well to the lungs and now she’s just recovering from that,” Wroth said.

Wroth said thanks to the donations, Kyleigh’s parents have stopped working to take care of their daughters full-time, adding they have rarely left their daughter’s side.

“Thanks for all the support that we’ve gotten from the Beloit community, the Clinton community, everywhere,” Wroth said. “The Stateline area has come together for this 16-year-old girl.”

