Local athletes shine at WIAA Individual State Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For three-straight days the Kohl Center was packed with high school wrestlers from all over the state, looking to end their season on top of the podium.

For the first time, both high school boys and girls competed for state at the Kohl Center.

Sun Prairie’s Bopa Quintana won the 114-pound title last year in La Crosse, and defended it this year at the Kohl Center. Quintana defeated Two River Girls’ Angie Bianchi 6-4 in overtime.

Lodi”s Zane Licht finished his undefeated senior season winning the D2-152 title for his 55th win of the season.

Zane Licht of @LodiWrestling earns the D2-152# State Title on his 55th win of the season! He ends his high school career with 2 gold medals, a silver medal & 55-0 senior year record! 🥇🥇🥈 #statechamp #wiaawr pic.twitter.com/2kWY2lCE6m — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 26, 2023

Mineral Point had six different athletes medal in Madison this weekend. Lucas Sullivan took home the 138-pound title with a 7-2 victory. Tarrin Riley captured the gold medal in D3-145, and Kylie Rule won the 132-pound title for the second-straight year.

🏆 GOLDEN! Our storied #PointerNation Wrestling history book adds 3 more WIAA State Champs tonight!

🥇1st Tarrin Riley

🥇1st Kylie Rule

🥇1st Lucas Sullivan

A big congrats also to our other podium finishers!

🥈2nd Roen Carey

🥉3rd Dealya Collins

🥉3rd Kade Rule #wiaawr pic.twitter.com/Ut6pJd4Lwy — Joëlle Doye (@Rockshot_Joelle) February 26, 2023

Senior Kylie Rule of Mineral Point wins her second Individual Wrestling State Title with a championship victory by fall at 1:58! 🥇🥇 #wiaawr #statechamp pic.twitter.com/5ZpHjV4VmT — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 26, 2023

Middleton’s Mattie Papenthein captured the silver medal in the 138-pound matchup, Bonduel Girls’ Madalyn Sokolski placed first with a 7-0 final score.

