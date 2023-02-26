Local athletes shine at WIAA Individual State Tournament

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For three-straight days the Kohl Center was packed with high school wrestlers from all over the state, looking to end their season on top of the podium.

For the first time, both high school boys and girls competed for state at the Kohl Center.

Sun Prairie’s Bopa Quintana won the 114-pound title last year in La Crosse, and defended it this year at the Kohl Center. Quintana defeated Two River Girls’ Angie Bianchi 6-4 in overtime.

Lodi”s Zane Licht finished his undefeated senior season winning the D2-152 title for his 55th win of the season.

Mineral Point had six different athletes medal in Madison this weekend. Lucas Sullivan took home the 138-pound title with a 7-2 victory. Tarrin Riley captured the gold medal in D3-145, and Kylie Rule won the 132-pound title for the second-straight year.

Middleton’s Mattie Papenthein captured the silver medal in the 138-pound matchup, Bonduel Girls’ Madalyn Sokolski placed first with a 7-0 final score.

