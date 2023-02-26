Police search in Madison underway after domestic dispute

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers are searching for a man who fled the scene after an alleged domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

They are searching in the area of Buckeye Rd.

During their search, police say they found a crashed car which at least one person ran away from.

Nearby neighbors report seeing a K9-Unit and a drone in the area where police are searching.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”
Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Local athletes shine at WIAA Individual State Tournament
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants
UW Men’s track and field wins Big Ten Championship; Women place seventh