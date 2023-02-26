Police search in Madison underway after domestic dispute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers are searching for a man who fled the scene after an alleged domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

They are searching in the area of Buckeye Rd.

During their search, police say they found a crashed car which at least one person ran away from.

Nearby neighbors report seeing a K9-Unit and a drone in the area where police are searching.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.