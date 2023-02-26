Remembering Chief Yandre: He went above and beyond his job

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre’s family, friends, firefighters and those he helped remember the life of a man who cared about his community.

The Lake Mills Fire Department held a memorial service for Chief Yandre at the Lake Mills Elementary School on Sunday.

Yandre died unexpectedly due to a heart issue on February 15th, 2023.

Andrea Hill used to live in Lake Mills and saw how much the chief cared when he took extra time to make sure she was okay after a fire destroyed her apartment.

“He’s the one part of that day that I would like to remember,” Hill said. “When I saw on the news that he had passed I was like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s the fire chief that helped me!’’'

Eight years ago, Chief Yandre helped she and other displaced residents living at Prairie Mills Apartments.

Hill said he helped people find temporary shelter from the cold and took her back to her unit to recover medicine needed to aid her diabetes.

“He helped me get my insulin that I just purchased that the insurance company probably wouldn’t have covered,” she said. “When we were walking around the room he would say, ‘Okay don’t step there!’’

Hill won’t soon forget the chief’s smile and kindness during a traumatic time for her.

“I feel like he went above and beyond with that extra motivation of kindness, helping us to make sure that we’re all okay, saying, ‘You’re going to get through this,’'’ she said. “It’s just important to remember someone with a kind soul.”

The Lake Mills Fire Department honored their fallen leader with a visitation, memorial service and procession on Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.