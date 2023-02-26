Soggy system moves in tonight

Heavy rain likely on Monday
Widespread rain likely Monday morning with some wintry mixing north.
Widespread rain likely Monday morning with some wintry mixing north.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
  • Sunny & mild today
  • Rain moves in after midnight
  • Totals over an inch possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll be closing out the weekend with more nice weather: more sunshine today and temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Many of us will likely reach the lower 40s by this afternoon, with light southerly winds.

Enjoy the nice weather today because Monday’s weather is looking a bit ugly.

A large, rainy system will begin to move in from the southwest late tonight. Temperatures should remain mild enough for most of us that precip stays as just rainfall. However, our northern communities could see temperatures just cool enough to create some wintry mixing or ice by early Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Juneau and Adams counties from 3 am through noon tomorrow.

The rest of us will wake up to widespread rain in the morning, slowly tapering off towards noon. Slightly cooler air will try to work in on the backside of this system, making a few snowflakes or a bit of light sleet possible during the late afternoon.

Much of southern Wisconsin will pick up a decent amount of rain during the morning: totals are expected to be between a half inch up to an inch and a half. Here’s another reminder to check the storm drains on your street today to make sure they’re cleared of ice and snow so that water can drain freely tomorrow!

Dry on Tuesday before another small system brings the chance for some rain or snow early Wednesday morning before temperatures warm above freezing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

