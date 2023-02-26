Three injured in Brodhead crash Sunday morning

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people are injured after a minivan ran a stop sign and crashed into a sedan in Brodhead Sunday morning.

Brodhead Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 23rd Street shortly after 8:50 a.m.

Officials said that the sedan was driving northbound when a minivan driving eastbound ran a stop sign and collided with the sedan.

The two occupants of the sedan and a passenger of the minivan were taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan, an 18-year-old Brodhead man, was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to wear a seatbelt and for not having vehicle insurance.

Green County EMS and Orfordville EMS assisted Brodhead EMS at the scene.

