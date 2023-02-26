UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - A 66-year-old man has died after the UTV he was riding on broke through the ice in Adams County.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Rome Police Department responded to the south end of Lake Camelot channel as a passenger had not yet surfaced. The driver was rescued by bystanders. The victim was later recovered by the Rome Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The Rome Police Department urges anyone using the lakes to be aware that ice conditions vary greatly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.