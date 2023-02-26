UW Men’s track and field wins Big Ten Championship; Women place seventh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since 2014, the Wisconsin men’s track and field team took home the Big Ten Indoor Championship.

The Badgers captured the title with 110 points, nine points ahead of second-place Nebraska on Saturday.

“This was a total team effort,” said Mick Byrne, Director of Wisconsin Track & Field and Cross Country. “At our team meeting on Thursday night, we told the team we had huge momentum going into this weekend.”

The team secured victory in the second-to-last event of the meet. In the 3,000 meters, four Badgers were a part of the breakaway group.

Indiana’s Jake Gebhardt took the lead with two laps remaining but with approximately 200 meters left, Bob Liking and Sharp overtook Gebhardt.

Sharp used his kick to move past his teammate over the final 100 meters, winning in 7 minutes, 51.53 seconds. Liking finished third in 7:41.82 while Rowen Ellenberg (7:59.40) and Evan Bishop (7:59.60) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

The race scored Wisconsin 24 points, giving the team an unbeatable lead.

Waunakee native and Wisconsin senior Lawrence Johnson claimed his first Big Ten title, winning the 60-meter dash in 6.61 seconds. Sophomore Adam Spencer entered the finals of the mile with the fastest qualifying time, taking home first with a time of 4:13:03.

Wisconsin also scored twice in the heptathlon.

Senior Cade Amborn finished second with 5,818 points, an all-time improvement of 340 points, while sophomore Quinn Lansill placed seventh with 5,173 points, improving his previous best by more than 270 points.

Women’s track also finished seventh at the Big Ten Championship. The Badgers scored 57 points, while Michigan won the team title with 109 points.

Josie Schaefer earned runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 59 feet and 2 and 3/4 inches. Kiley Robbins finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.31 seconds, and Destin Huven placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.31 seconds. Madison Mooney scored a sixth-place finish in the mile in 4:45.67, and Shea Ruhly placed eighth in the 3,000 meters in 9:23.09.

Up next, the Badgers will send qualifiers to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Qualifiers will be announced on Feb. 28.

